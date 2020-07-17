UPDATE (July 17): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday identified the man who is accused of beating a woman to death on Thursday in the south valley.
According to a news release, at approximately 10:23 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived to the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court for a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, according to police, medical advised that the female was deceased and showed signs of trauma.
A male, identified as Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was detained and detectives were called, police said.
Detectives determined that Kubiak and the victim were friends. Detectives believe that Kubiak was under the influence of narcotics and beat the victim to death, police said in a release.
Kubiak was arrested for one count of open murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have taken a man into custody after homicide investigation on Thursday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m. police received a call that a female was unresponsive at a residence in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. Officers arrived and found a female in her 30s, deceased.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said that a male in his 30s was found at the residence and taken into custody. Based on information available on Thursday afternoon, detectives believe the homicide was the result of a domestic struggle. Spencer said that the male called 9-1-1 to the residence.
The identity of the female will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
