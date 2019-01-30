LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Wednesday provided more details about the officer-involved shooting Sunday in the south valley.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a call came in just after noon Sunday about a burglary in the 3500 block of West Badura Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road.
The homeowner reported a broken window, which suspect Antonio DeLeon, 34, had allegedly shattered with a walking cane he was carrying and a brick. The homeowner followed the suspect while giving dispatch updates on his location.
DeLeon reportedly jumped walls in the neighborhood. The original caller warned a neighbor on Maule Avenue, a woman in her 70s, that the suspect was jumping walls. The older woman found DeLeon in her house, and he ran off with some of her property, dropping the cane, police said.
The woman picked up the cane, told her daughter what had happened, and the two chased after DeLeon, finding him sitting on a wall, police said. They yelled for him to come down, police said, and he asked for the cane.
Officers caught up, and Sgt. Jeffery Blum updated dispatch on DeLeon's location. As Blum approached, DeLeon jumped down, knocked the older woman down, grabbed the cane, and raised it as if to strike the woman, police said. Blum can be heard on body camera footage alerting dispatch DeLeon was preparing to attack her with "a hatchet."
Blum then fired three rounds at DeLeon, but did not hit him. A perimeter was set up, and K-9 officers were dispatched, police said. DeLeon ignored commands to surrender, and was subdued by one of the K-9s.
DeLeon received only minor injuries from the K-9 because of the multiple layers of clothing he was wearing. The older woman was also treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
DeLeon has been charged with attempted burglary, malicious destruction of private property, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He had no criminal history.
Blum, 39, has been with Metro since Sept. 2005. He is assigned to Enterprise Area Command, Community Policing Division, and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under review.
This was the second officer-involved shooting for Metro Police in 2019.
(1) comment
Sgt. Blum needs to go back to the firing range. Just sayin'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.