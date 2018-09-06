LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Dramatic helicopter video showed a hostage fighting back against a man who police said was trying to rob the Super Pawn near Rainbow and Charleston.
On Thursday, Metro Police credited that woman for her actions that may have saved her life.
The suspect at the center of the robbery is Mario Trejo.
Police said that Trejo was heavily armed when he tried to rob a Super Pawn. He took an employee as a hostage, as a way to escape, but didn’t get too far, police said.
“Once he pulled her out of the business, and took her hostage, it’s just like they say 'fight or flight,'” Las Vegas Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said. “She decided she was going to fight. His would-be victim showed tremendous poise in an extremely volatile situation.”
On Monday afternoon, police got a call about a robbery in progress. Three officers responded to the situation along with an air unit, Metro said.
“Within a minute of officers arrival, Trejo exited the business, with an employee he was holding hostage,” Zimmerman said. “Trejo had one arm around the employee's neck and his gun held to her head.”
Zimmerman said Trejo forced the employee to walk towards his car, which was parked in the lot.
Officers told him to stop and drop his weapon. That’s when officials said Trejo pointed his gun at officers, giving the employee an opportunity to act.
“The victim reached out, grabbed Trejo’s gun and held it down, causing the firearm to discharge.”
She got the gun out of his hand, ejected the magazine clip, and threw the gun on the ground and ran for safety, police said.
“Once he was disarmed,” said Zimmerman. “She ran off to the side. It makes a police officers job a lot easier.”
But then officials said he pulled out a second gun and pointed it at officers. At that moment, all three officers shot at Trejo, hitting him once in the chest.
Zimmerman said Trejo fell to the ground, but still wouldn’t let his gun go. Then the K9 came out, bit him and things wrapped up shortly after, police said.
“Officers approached, took Trejo into custody and summoned medical attention for him,” said Zimmerman.
Trejo was taken to the hospital and where he was stable and recovering from the shooting. He was booked in absentia on burglary, robbery, and kidnapping charges.
