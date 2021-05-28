LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a group of hikers discovered a juvenile's body in the Mountain Pass area outside of the valley on Friday afternoon.
About 7:30 a.m. on May 28, a group of people hiking the Mountain Springs Trailhead near State Route 160 found the body of a juvenile believed to be between 8 and 12 years of age, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. This area is the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump in the town of Mountain Pass, Calif.
"As they were hiking, one of the people on the hiking party discovered the body of a very young juvenile," Spencer said. "He is clearly the victim of a homicide."
Police said his race is unknown, but he appears to be either Caucasian, Hispanic or Asian with dark black hair.
Police are asking for any details related to this case from Southern Nevada and Southern California residents.
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 702-828-3521.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.