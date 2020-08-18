LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police made a family's day on Tuesday, when they made delivery of donations from Ikea.
Last month several officers from the Convention Center Area Command made a food drop off at a local apartment complex. The officers came across a family of eight sitting and sleeping on the floor.
In an effort to give back to the community they serve, the officers worked together and came up with a grant from Ikea.
A delivery truck rolled up in front of the apartment complex filled brand new furniture.
The family had enough furniture to furnish their home and the kids even got some toys.
LVMPD helped the family in the biggest way possible, as the parents of six kids recently lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Bonnie Samson, the mother of six reacted to the surprise delivery.
"It's actually a restart button... it's a whole start over. now we can build a home. instead of feeling like we have to give something back. like send the furniture back or something like that."
Police officer Brandon Meads felt rewarded to help this family in need.
"All of us as cops we're always worried about doing all the crime and all this other stuff.. but actually helping out a family that's in need is really rewarding. "
Ikea and LVMPD worked to compile a list of items so the family could properly furnish their home.
The families good fortune continued when Bonnie, the mom got her back.
