LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas police officer located a severed human head inside a vehicle earlier this month while attempting a traffic stop.
According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted a vehicle stop on Dec. 23 at approximately 3:42 p.m. on a Toyota Tundra for suspended registration.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Eric Holland, initially stopped but when officers attempted to contact him, he drove away, the report said. Patrol officers followed the truck to a parking garage where, shortly after, a gold Chevrolet Avalanche was seen exiting.
Holland refused to exit the vehicle. The truck eventually drove into an apartment complex. After exiting the vehicle, the suspect threw an item at officers, striking one in the chest. Police deployed a taser and struck Holland, taking him into custody.
Records indicate both trucks had been reported stolen, according to the report.
While working to inventory the contents of the stolen vehicles, several coolers were removed from the trucks. One of the coolers contained a large plastic bag with a foul odor coming from inside of the bag, according to police. Officers located a severed head inside the trash bag with apparent decomposition, according to police.
After transporting the some coolers to the Clark County Coroner's office, officers located additional body parts, including two human legs that were individually separated and a human torso, according to the report.
The male body parts were pieced together and left at the coroner's office. The Associated Press earlier this week identified the victim as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas, an acquaintance of the suspect. The coroner said Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was a homicide, according to AP.
In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci said Holland has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating back to the 1980s in states including California, Texas and Nevada.
“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” Pesci said during Tuesday's hearing, while asserting that Holland represents a danger to the community and should not be allowed out on bail. “His head is cut off.”
Holland is currently being held without bail on a charge of open murder. A bail hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 27.
