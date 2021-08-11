LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas maid turned her garage into a makeshift patient room to sell hormones and administer antibiotic injections for $20 a piece, according to an arrest report.
About 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, Las Vegas police obtained a search warrant to inspect the residence located at 53 Colbath Street near Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane. After an investigation, Amelia Salcido-Ramirez, was arrested in connection with operating an unlicensed medical practice from her home and possession with intent to sell controlled substances, including Testosterone.
Salcido-Ramirez, who went by "Diana Hernandez" on her business cards, admitted to operating an impromptu medical practice inside a converted garage. Police located drawers full of "dangerous" prescription medication, syringes and plastic covering over the bed, the report read. A vial of Testosterone, in addition to other unknown liquids and pills were also recovered from the scene.
"I don't prescribe them, I just sell them," she told police.
The room had stacks of business cards for her drug distribution operation. They read "NHC Natural Health Counselors 'Family Doctor,'" police said. On the card were operating hours between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. with a phone number telling prospective patients to "Pregunte por Diana" or "ask for Diana."
Before being booked at the Clark County Detention Center, Salcido-Ramirez told police she was conducting the operation because she could no longer work as a maid due to an arm injury.
She acknowledged she had no formal medical training, but said she once participated in an "unknown correspondence type course" led by Red Cross when she lived in Mexico, according to the arrest report.
During the interview, she said her shop was mostly natural medicines and vitamins, but she had a stock of hormones and antibiotics, and most patients would come to her for one antibiotic injection at at time, the report read. However, she did administer injections of antibiotics.
"Yes, THOSE I have injected those," she said, claiming the hormones themselves were just doses for sale.
Salcido-Ramirez told investigators that she always had an interest in medicine, despite being unlicensed.
She has a Justice Court appearance set for Sept. 7 before Judge Ann Zimmerman.
Another sign of how our medical system is fundamentally broken. People are going to random garages to access healthcare.
