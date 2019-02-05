LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Clark County Fire Department investigated a fatal fire in the southwest valley late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Shortly before midnight, CCFD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to calls about a house fire at 6420 Goody Court, near Torrey Pines Drive and Hacienda Avenue.
Crews found smoke coming from the front of the home and a woman standing outside, who said a man was still inside. They went inside, found the man, and got him out of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters had the fire "under control" within a few minutes, CCFD said.
The fire's cause was under investigation, and CCFD and LVMPD investigators worked to determine the circumstances of what happened.
No other injuries or deaths were reported and there was no damage estimate determined.
LVMPD said foul play was not suspected.
