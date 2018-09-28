LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a suspicious package late Thursday night in the central valley.
According to police, officers were called to the area of West Flamingo Road and Arville Street at 11:45 p.m. in regards to a suspicious package spotted near the Palms Casino.
Metro's ARMOR unit responded to the scene, police said. The area was closed off while Las Vegas police investigated. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.
At around 5 a.m., the package was determined to not be a threat, according to Metro. The area was later reopened by law enforcement.
