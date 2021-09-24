LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A stolen dog is heading back to its furever home after Las Vegas police found him in a suspect's home.
According to LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren, police were investigating a stabbing when they noticed a dog in the suspect's house.
Police realized that the dog had previously been reported stolen. Officers were able to return the pup to his rightful owner, Koren said.
Ready for some good news…During a stabbing investigation, our detectives happened to notice a 🐶 in the suspect’s house that had previously been reported stolen. They took the extra initiative to recover the lil guy & get him back to his rightful owner. #LVMPD #Vegas #DogRescue pic.twitter.com/d1qwWwWGaO— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) September 23, 2021
