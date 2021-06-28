MGM Grand Exterior

UPDATE: Las Vegas police said they found no evidence of anyone with a gun inside the MGM Grand.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it responded to the MGM Grand for reports of a person with a gun.

According to police, "There is no credible information that any shots have been fired and no victims have been located. Officers are on the property trying to locate the person who allegedly waved a gun."

