UPDATE: Las Vegas police said they found no evidence of anyone with a gun inside the MGM Grand.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it responded to the MGM Grand for reports of a person with a gun.
According to police, "There is no credible information that any shots have been fired and no victims have been located. Officers are on the property trying to locate the person who allegedly waved a gun."
#BREAKING We are on scene at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. Initial reports from 911 callers indicated there was a person with a gun. However, there is no credible information that shots have been fired and officers have not found any victims. pic.twitter.com/qs6KYVs3Om— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021
