LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was found dead in a central valley drainage tunnel on Saturday.
Officers responded about 8:57 a.m. on July 11 to the tunnel underneath Industrial Road and Western Avenue. There, police found a man unresponsive with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the circumstances leading up to his death are unknown.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online: www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
