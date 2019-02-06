LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An endangered man who was missing has been found.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had asked for the public's help to find an endangered man Wednesday.
Eugene Lenihan, 75, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch. He was wearing a blue hat, navy blue jacket and blue pants. Police said he may need medical attention.
Hospitals were asked to check their registries for Lenihan and to notify police immediately if he was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.