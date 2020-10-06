UPDATE (Oct. 6) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested the father of a toddler found in a hot car Monday night.
Sidney Deal, 27, was arrested Tuesday, according to court records. LVMPD confirmed Deal's arrest Tuesday afternoon.
According to court records, Deal was set to have a court hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the toddler as Sayah Deal, 1 year and 9 months old. Her cause and manner of death were pending, the office said.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating the death of a 22-month-old girl in the central valley Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to the 1700 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue, about 3:30 p.m. on October 5, and located the body of the toddler.
Police said the victim was locked inside of a car while it was running with the air conditioner on. Once the father noticed her inside, he flagged down a passing patrol officer. Police said the father was trying to open the car with a hanger and the officer smashed the window open instead.
The officers nor paramedics could save the girl. Police said from "what we know" it appeared the girl died from being inside of the hot car.
Lt. Dave Valenta said investigators were still trying to figure out the timeline. "As far as the temperature the A.C. that is something we still need to confirm through diagnostics," he said.
The girl's identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
The toddler's father was taken into custody to be interviewed by police.
Roads were closed at H Street between Weaver Drive and Doolittle Avenue for the investigation.
