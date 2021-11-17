LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in the northwest valley.
According to LVMPD, the incident occurred at Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue.
Police say that all officers are okay.
#BREAKING we are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred at Tenaya and Cheyenne Ave. All officers are ok, the suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area for the next several hours and expect road closures in the area. We will update as we learn more pic.twitter.com/wQvZPsNmxR— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 17, 2021
During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said that the suspect was accused of committing or attempting multiple robberies, one of which included a bank.
While responding to the robbery call, officers located the suspect and attempted a car stop. The suspect then exited the vehicle, according to police, and produced a handgun.
Officers drew their weapons, fired at the suspect and struck him.
After being struck by an officer's gunfire, the suspect was transported to a local hospital after he was shot. He was later pronounced deceased.
Watch the full briefing below.
