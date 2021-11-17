CHEYENNE TENAYA OIS

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

 (Sophia Perricone/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in the northwest valley.

According to LVMPD, the incident occurred at Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say that all officers are okay.

During a media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said that the suspect was accused of committing or attempting multiple robberies, one of which included a bank.

While responding to the robbery call, officers located the suspect and attempted a car stop. The suspect then exited the vehicle, according to police, and produced a handgun.

Officers drew their weapons, fired at the suspect and struck him.

After being struck by an officer's gunfire, the suspect was transported to a local hospital after he was shot. He was later pronounced deceased.

Watch the full briefing below.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.