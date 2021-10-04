LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was dead and a woman was hospitalized after a shootout with officers in the west valley on Monday.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, police were called to the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, for a domestic disturbance.
When officers exited their vehicle, Capt. Carlos Hank said the suspect fired at them. Officers returned fire, and the suspect fled. Officers chased the suspect, then fired again, killing him.
The woman involved in the domestic dispute was also injured by gunfire, and was being treated at a nearby hospital. It was not known immediately if she was shot by police or by the suspect. Her relationship to the suspect was unknown.
An officer was treated on scene for a minor shrapnel injury.
The area of Pennwood and Arville were closed to traffic for the investigation.
This was the seventh police shooting for LVMPD in 2021. More information was expected to be released by the department within 72 hours.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.