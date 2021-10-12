LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say pointed a firearm at officers after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Tuesday in the east valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Carl Hank, officers responded to the 5600 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard, near Christy Lane, in response to a kidnapping and shooting at 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Upon arrival, police said they determined the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her apartment and fled the area with a firearm.
Hank said police tracked the suspect and the victim and found them walking in the area of Sloan Lane and Charleston Boulevard. As soon as the suspect saw officers, police say he put the gun to the woman's head and started walking away.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and get the suspect to release the victim. The man ultimately pointed his firearm at officers, who fired and struck the suspect, Hank said.
Officers rescued the victim and responded to the suspect and rendered aid. However, the suspect died on scene, according to Hank.
This was LVMPD's eighth police shooting in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.