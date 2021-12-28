LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's fatal detail is responding to an apparent hit-and-run crash in the east valley.
About 5:42 a.m., police were called to a crash in the area of Charleston Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Tree Line Drive involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Charleston was shut down in both directions between Fogg Street and Hollywood Boulevard, police said. Avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available Tuesday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
