LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a fatal shooting in the east valley appeared to be self defense.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident took place around 4 a.m. at 5225 E. Charleston Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.
Spencer said a Black woman in her early 40s showed up unannounced at the apartment of a former girlfriend. The victim reportedly showed up to pick up their belongings. Police said the relationship had ended and the victim had moved out of state.
The woman who lives in the apartment is in a new relationship with a Black male in his early 40s, Spencer said. The man and woman were in the apartment with three small children when someone started loudly knocking, Spencer said.
The man grabbed a gun and went to the door, asking who it was multiple times. Police said no one responded. The man cracked open the door and the victim reportedly tried to force her way in to the apartment, Spencer said.
Spencer said the man fired one round, recognized the victim and began rendering aid and calling 911. The victim was taken to University Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.
A witness in the area confirmed the details, according to police. Spencer said the incident appears to be self defense. When police deem a homicide to be self defense, the case goes to the District Attorney's office for review.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
