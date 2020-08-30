LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police exchanged gunfire with an armed man on Sunday morning.
Police said they responded to the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and El Capitan Way in the northwest valley, about 3:34 a.m. on August 30. They were called about a suicidal man with a handgun.
When officers arrived, they saw the man get in a car and drive to the main intersection. He abruptly stopped, got out of the car and fired several rounds at police, they said. Police returned fire.
He ran from the area but police found him nearby and tried to talk to him. Since the man had then barricaded, SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. About three hours late, the man was taken into custody.
No injuries were mentioned in the media release. This was the 13th police shooting for LVMPD in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Good job law enforcement,should have left room temperature,& gotta day off ! More trash to stuff and feed in jail!
