LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police evacuated Fashion Show Mall on Monday night after reports of a shot fired.
Officers arrived about 6 p.m. on May 27 to the mall on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. They said an early investigation showed that a fight inside the mall led to one shot fired as those involved were separated.
No one was injured and police evacuated the mall as a precaution.
FOX5 has a crew on scene. Check back for more information.
