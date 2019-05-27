Fashion Show Mall on May 27, 2019 (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police evacuated Fashion Show Mall on Monday night after reports of a shot fired.

Officers arrived about 6 p.m. on May 27 to the mall on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. They said an early investigation showed that a fight inside the mall led to one shot fired as those involved were separated. 

No one was injured and police evacuated the mall as a precaution.

FOX5 has a crew on scene. Check back for more information. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

