LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents are doing everything possible to keep trick-or-treaters safe ahead of Halloween weekend.
"We usually trick-or-treat in groups. If they venture from the car, we do in sets of two," said local mom Alexandria Caige.
Caige said her children have to stay in familiar neighborhoods before they head out for the big night, but before they do, she checks the sex offender registry.
"As opposed to putting the kids in a situation where they can be unsafe, we just avoid it all together by GPSing the area we’re going to go ahead of time and checking the registry," she said.
Just like Caige, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers are also keeping tabs on registered sex offenders ahead of the Halloween weekend.
"Every year the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sex crimes section takes the lead on a very large sex offender address verification operation," said Lt. Jason Johansson.
In the days leading up to Halloween, officers surprise registered sex offenders by showing up to their doors as part of "Operation Scarecrow."
"We verify the address where all the sex offenders that are currently registered in Clark County and confirm they are in fact living at that address," he said.
If they're not living at the registered address, Metro puts out a warrant for their arrest. This year, officers hope to do around 1,300 surprise check-ins in Clark County.
"We understand that not everybody’s thinking about this, but its important that you know that we are thinking about it as a police department and that we’re looking out for you prior to the holiday so that you have a safe night."
To see if there are any registered sex offenders in your neighborhood, or in neighborhoods you will trick-or-treat in, click here.
