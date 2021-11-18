LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman arrested in a crash this month had a blood-alcohol content of .308 in her fourth DUI arrest.
Police posted on Facebook that the woman, identified as 36-year-old Appollonia Kidd, was the driver in a hit-and-run crash, however court records show her facing charges of felony DUI third offense, open alcohol container in a vehicle and operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates.
According to her arrest report, police responded to a crash on Nov. 5 at Warm Springs Road and Wind Chime Way, near Spencer Street. At the scene, Kidd reportedly told police she had not drank since the day before.
Police noted Kidd had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, constricted pupils and slurred speech. An officer located an open bottle of wine in her vehicle. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and a blood draw on scene.
Records show Kidd had been charged with DUI twice in 2013 and again in 2014.
Kidd is expected in court again on Dec. 6.
