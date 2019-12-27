LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say the driver killed in a deadly overnight crash in the west Las Vegas Valley was traveling at "an excessive rate of speed" before causing a fiery, 7-vehicle pileup.
The collision happened about 5:26 p.m. Thursday night at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive, killing four people.
According to police and witness testimony, a 2016 Mazda 6 speeding east on Desert Inn rear-ended a 2017 Dodge Journey carrying five passengers after failing to maintain a lane and plowing into a center median. The impact of the crash forced the Dodge into the intersection, creating a chain-reaction collision, according to a release. A Lexus RX330 and Ford Escape were clipped by the vehicles in the initial crash. An Audi A3 was also struck.
Three of the vehicles, the Dodge, Mazda and Audi, caught fire at the scene.
A few Good Samaritans aided in the rescue of passengers trapped in burning vehicles, police said. Two were successfully pulled from the wreckage of the Dodge, a 17-year-old male and female of unknown age. Both sustained critical injuries and were transported to UMC Trauma.
The adult female driver of the Dodge and two of its female passengers died on scene, according to Las Vegas police. One was a juvenile. The 39-year-old male driver of the Mazda also died of his injuries.
These are the 106th, 107th, 108th and 108th traffic-related fatalities of 2019 in Las Vegas police's jurisdiction.
Others involved:
45-year-old - 2005 Lexus RX330
28-year-old - 2014 Ford Escape
26-year-old - 2007 Audi A3
74-year-old - 2018 Ford F150
60-year-old - 2011 Toyota Prius
The crash remains under investigation. The deceased will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
