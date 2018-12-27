LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada is just days away from one of its biggest celebrations -- New Year's Eve. Clark County is expecting more than 300,000 visitors for New Year's Eve and local agencies are upping security for the big event.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Fire and Mayor Carolyn Goodman outlined the area's security plan saying visitors and locals can expect all hands on deck.
This year's celebration was classified as a SEAR-2 event by the Department of Homeland Security. This means the Las Vegas area will be getting more federal resources to help with the event.
This year law enforcement will be utilizing more dogs, sophisticated communication systems, federal agents, and air support. Police will also be using snipers and stationing strike teams at every hotel along the strip.
Hundreds of uniformed and undercover officers will also be assisting.
More than 250 National Guard soldiers and airmen will be assisting law enforcement on the strip and McCarran International Airport, which is seeing a record number of passengers for this year.
More than 46 million passengers have gone through McCarran Airport this year and with New Year's Eve festivities, they don't expect December will be any different.
