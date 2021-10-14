LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to LVMPD, their most frequent calls involve domestic violence. The last two shootings involving Metro police started out with a call for a domestic dispute. For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Metro wants to bring awareness of the signs to look for in an abusive relationship and the resources available for victims.
Metro joined FOX5 on Behind the Badge to talk about the signals you may see if someone you know is in an abusive relationship.
"One of the biggest indicators can be a change in behavior," said Jhena Halili, a victim advocate with the Family Justice Center. "Often that means someone who is the life of the party, talks a lot, always at gatherings, isn't doing that as much anymore. Maybe they're more recluse than normal."
She also said victims can become more isolated suddenly. "They're pushing people away, they're not talking. I think the most important takeaway is for family and friends to be very open and listen to them and being someone they trust," Halili said.
Metro Sergeant Miguel Garcia says small domestic arguments can quickly turn violent. He says officers now have a technology to quickly connect victims to resources.
Metro's Family Justice Center has resources for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. For more information, go to https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/Pages/SONVFamilyJusticeCenter.aspx
