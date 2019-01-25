LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - At least four juveniles were detained and two were hospitalized after a fight at Western High School in northwest Las Vegas Friday, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the area, on Decatur Boulevard near US 95 at 2:07 p.m. Friday. One juvenile was taken to Summerlin Hospital and another was taken to Sunrise Hospital, police said.
Police did not say what type of injuries they suffered.
