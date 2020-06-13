LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A protest against police brutality on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night turned tense after the crowd was given orders to disperse.
Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip was temporarily affected as demonstrators blocked lanes of the boulevard.
By 8 p.m. on June 13, the protest had shrunk in size from a few hundred, and had moved to Russell Road near Frank Sinatra Drive.
Arrests were being made after an order to disperse, however it was unclear how many people were arrested. By 8:30 p.m., only about two or three dozen protesters remained near Polaris Avenue and were leaving the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.