LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Monday detailed a deadly officer-involved shooting near I-15 and Apex Road on April 29.
At the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said just before 9 p.m., police were called about a person "driving erratically" in the area. Additional units were called and they found the driver off the Apex exit. In a media release, police said a sergeant in an unmarked LVMPD vehicle noticed the driver speeding over 100 mph near I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue.
The driver was later identified as 38-year-old Jesus Caballero-Herrera. Police identified the officer as Sergeant Timothy Stovall, 51, who has been with LVMPD since 2001 with the Gangs Vice Bureau, Investigative Services Division.
Stovall pulled over Caballero-Herrera, who told the sergeant "he was having family problems," police said. He said he had a rifle in the car and wanted to die. According to police, they spoke for six minutes and the suspect asked Stovall "to shoot him."
After the conversation, police said Caballero-Herrera grabbed his rifle and Stovall fired at him. Caballero-Herrera was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Sgt. Stovall has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the shooting's investigation.
