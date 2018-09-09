Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a fatal crash in the far northwest valley on Sunday afternoon.
Officers arrived about 5 p.m. to Gilcrease Avenue and North Grand Canyon Drive where one person died in a crash, police said.
In a tweet, traffic Capt. Nick Farese said the red car was driving southbound on Grand Canyon when the driver of the white car made a left turn in front of it.
"It has been a violent weekend on the roadways in the valley," he said in the tweet.
In a statement, police said the driver a 2011 Campagna T-Rex three-wheeled vehicle was traveling south on Grand Canyon when the driver of a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, identified by police as 48-year-old Cathy Saenz, drove into its path.
The Campagna struck a wall after the collision, police said. The driver of the Campagna died on scene. A 9-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Campagna was uninjured.
Saenz sustained minor injuries, according to police. She remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Saenz showed no signs of impairment.
Grand Canyon & Gilcrease is closed while LVMPD Fatal investigates its 97th traffic fatality. Prelim investigation shows the red car was SB Grand Canyon when the driver of the white car made a left turn in front of it. It has been a violent weekend on the roadways in the valley. pic.twitter.com/rmes03qs0n— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 10, 2018
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.
This was the 98th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.
