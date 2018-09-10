LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a person killed two people before killing themselves in the west valley on Monday afternoon.
According to police, an AMR ambulance was on the 2100 block of Echo Bay Street, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive at around 11:34 a.m. when personnel spotted a 45-year-old man outside and not moving.
The street is within Winchester apartment complex.
They notified police that he was not breathing and was bleeding from the head due to an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said officers kicked down a door and found two more bodies inside a nearby apartment.
A man was found on a couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on scene. Another person was found dead in the doorway.
All three people were between 40 and 50 years old, Spencer said.
Spencer said the apartment had no prior calls and they were checking what the relationship was between the three people.
Officers are investigating the area.
