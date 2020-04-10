LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is eliminating 112 part-time positions due to the "unprecedented economic impact" of COVID-19, the department announced in a release Friday.
Of the 112 jobs, 103 were filled. Affected employees were notified by April 8, according to police. Each were paid through April 17 for hours worked.
"These impacts will result in sharp declines in revenue to state and local government, which in turn will force many difficult decisions in the upcoming months," the release read.
No additional details were provided Friday afternoon.
