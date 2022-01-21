LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is joining forces to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders through Feb. 6.
Starting Jan.24 and ending Feb. 6, the LVMPD will be joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols for motorists exceeding the speed limit.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates the annual cost to society of speeding related crashes is $40.4 billions per year.
Metro Police say the fast you drive, the less time you have to react. And as your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injury or death.
For more information on Nevada's Zero Fatalities goal, click here.
