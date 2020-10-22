LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police assisted Clark County Firefighters with evacuations at the Paris hotel and casino.
According to police, officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the Paris hotel and casino for a reported power outage.
Officials with Caesars Entertainment issued the following statement.
“This evening, Paris Las Vegas experienced a power outage that has since been restored. The health and safety of our guests and team members is a top priority, and we thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and NV Energy for their assistance in the matter", said Caesars Entertainment Spokesperson
No significant injuries were reported.
