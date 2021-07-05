LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in the northwest valley on Monday.
About 6 p.m. on July 5, police were called to the shooting at the Villa Del Sol apartment complex, 2801 N. Rainbow Dr., near Cheyenne Avenue.
The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, Las Vegas police said.
Officers were on scene Monday evening trying to identify a suspect, but as of 7:15 p.m., they had no one in custody.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
