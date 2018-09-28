LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A chase that started in Las Vegas ended on a soccer field in a Henderson park Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.
At 8:15 p.m., police said they received reports of a carjacking near the 900 block of Dancing Vines Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway and East Pyle Avenue. Two boys with a gun approached a delivery driver and stole the driver's car.
Later, officers found the stolen car along with the suspects, police said. The minors fled from officers which started a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, the suspects entered Cactus Wren Park in Henderson and began driving on a soccer field.
According to police, the stolen car hit a fence, which caused the car to breakdown. The boys then ran off.
Officers set up a perimeter within the area and the boys were taken into custody not long after, police said. No injuries were reported.
