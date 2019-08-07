LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Drivers got a reminder on area roadways to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks today.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dressed up as a pencil to remind drivers to let off the lead foot and follow road laws as more kids will be hitting the streets once school starts Monday. Drivers who failed to yield received citations at Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard outside The Boulevard Mall.
Inside the mall, Clark County School District police held a bike rodeo. Kids from across the valley were able to get specialized one-on-one training on how to read cross walk signs and a ride a bike safely to school. This is all in a collaborative effort to push the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety’s Zero Fatalities Campaign.
Below are safety tips from the Department of Public Safety's Public Information Officer Andrew Bennet as kids hit the street this school year.
WALK
- Look both ways
- Cross in a designated crossing area
- Be visible with reflective material
BUS
- Make sure students know where their bus stops are
- Be aware of school bus stops and stop arms
- Be ready for kids exiting or entering buses
DRIVE
- Buckle up
- Slow down
- Know the law and limit distractions
BIKE
- Wear a helmet
- Get off bike at crosswalks
- Include a front and read face
For more information, visit zeroteenfatalities.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.