LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a cashier helped in locating and arresting a man suspected in multiple armed robberies across the valley.
A Gamestop cashier emptied cash from the register into a bag along with a tracking device, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police were notified of the robbery and began tracking the suspect.
The suspect was involved in a vehicle pursuit with police. Police arrested 38-year-old George S. Perez on Tuesday night. They allege Perez committed robberies at shoe, discount fashion and video game stores.
According to the arrest report, police found cash, a weapon and items matching those that were reported stolen, in the vehicle.
Detectives were able to track him after his final crime at a Gamestop near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway. According to the report, the robberies took place at the following locations and dates:
- Jan. 19 -- Ross Dress for Less
- Jan. 20 -- Shoe Palace
- Jan. 21 -- WSS Shoes
- Jan. 22 -- DSW Shoes
- Jan. 22 -- DD's Discount
- Jan. 25 -- Reebok
- Jan. 25 -- TJ Maxx
- Jan. 25 -- Gamestop
Perez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, buying or selling stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He's expected in court on Jan. 31.
This scumbag had a busy week,tough time getting off the mattress and deciding who to rob today !
