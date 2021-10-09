LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are assisting the Nye County Sheriff's Office on Saturday afternoon after an inmate escaped custody while at a rehabilitation center in Clark County.
Tyler Kennedy was in Nye County custody for the death of three on US 95 in Beatty in March. According to a post on the NCSO Facebook page, the court authorized Kennedy to attend Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center, which is located near Kyle Canyon Road in the Mt. Charleston area.
On Saturday he fled the facility and removed an ankle monitoring bracelet before fleeing into the mountains, according to the NCSO.
"Early this afternoon NCSO Detention Staff observed that it appeared Kennedy was intentionally going outside the authorized boundary of the ankle monitor. NCSO Detention Staff responded to Westcare to retake Kennedy. As NCSO Detention Staff arrived, Kennedy fled from the facility, cut the ankle monitor, and fled into the mountains," said the Facebook post from the NCSO.
NCSO Personnel and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police resources have initiated a search of the area. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has issued a retake warrant for Kennedy's arrest.
Kennedy is described as a white, 33-year-old male, 5'10", 150 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen in a white jacket and tan pants.
Anyone with information as to Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000.
