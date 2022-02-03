LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is assisting the Clark County School District with an incident involving a fatal crash Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at West Windmill Lane and South Torrey Pines Drive.
Las Vegas police say they are assisting CCSD with the incident. However, it was not immediately clear what CCSD's connection to the incident is.
FOX5 has reached out to CCSD for more information and has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
No details at all? The cover-up begins.
