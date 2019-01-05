Mt Vista November robbery suspect

Las Vegas police said this suspect who robbed a business in the southeast valley on Nov. 1, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed a local business in November 2018.

Metro Police said the suspect entered a business on the 5600 block of South Mountain Vista Avenue, near East Russell Road, on Nov. 1, 2018. The suspect stole an unknown amount of money from employees before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro Police's Robbery Detail at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.