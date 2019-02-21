LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a commercial robbery suspect.
According to police, the suspect entered a business on the 3000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard at around 10:23 a.m. on Feb. 19. The suspect entered the business, approached the counter, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.
The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money, Las Vegas police said. No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Police described the suspect as an adult man, who stands at around 5'10" with a thin build. He's approximately 25 to 30-years-old and was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat, a grey hooded jacket, a black jacket, grey sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Commerical Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Poor reporting FOX5
