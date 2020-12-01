LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the mother of an abandoned newborn baby.
According to police, the baby was found on Nov. 29 at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard.
The baby was transported to University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
Detectives from the LVMPD Abuse/Neglect Detail are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the baby’s mother.
Police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Abuse/Neglect Detail.
