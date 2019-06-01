LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have asked the public for help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local business in the east valley.
On May 11, police said the suspect entered a business on the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard. He pulled out a weapon to steal merchandise from the store.
Police described the suspect as an adult male who stands at around 5'6" to 5'8". Las Vegas police said he's approximately 40 to 45-years-old with a tall, medium build and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
No additional details were available.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro Police's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
