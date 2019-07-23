LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a loss prevention store employee who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen he accused of shoplifting.
Police said the incident happened on July 7 at an Alberton's store on the 5500 block of Boulder Highway, near Boulder Highway.
According to a media release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, 26-year-old Dominic Miller accused the victim of shoplifting and said they needed to fill out paperwork or the police would be called.
The victim separated from their parent, police said, and went with Miller to a room in the store. Miller told the victim if they did not cooperate with him, he would call the police. He then sexually assaulted the victim, then brought them back to their parent and told them both to leave and not return.
Police arrested Miller on July 19 and he was taken to Clark County Detention Center. He faces two counts of sexual assault.
Police believe Miller may have more victims and wants the public to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555
