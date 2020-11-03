LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery and shooting that took place in a business parking lot west of the Strip last month.
The incident took place at Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road on Oct.21.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public to contact them if they see a person who fits the height, build and car description of the suspect seen in surveillance footage.
The suspect is described as a Black male with black dreads, 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. He was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and driving a red, four-door Nissan Altima, police say.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the Spring Valley Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-2639, or Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
