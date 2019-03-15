LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons section is asking the public's help in finding a missing endangered teen.
Destinee Baca was last seen about 10:30 p.m. March 14 at Circus Circus, according to a Metro news release. She was last seen wearing blue jeans ripped at the knees, green shirt, a black-and-blue pullover hoodie and black-and-white Vans shoes. She was last seen with a white male adult wearing a white hat, gray jacket and blue jeans.
Police asked all hospitals to check their registries for Baca and notify police immediately if she is found, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Destinee Baca or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-379-8859 or by email at
