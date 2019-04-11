LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating an auto burglary that occurred in late March.
About 9:45 a.m. March 26, a delivery vehicle was burglarized at a shopping complex in the area of Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police news release.
Several suspects of unknown description entered the delivery vehicle and removed boxes containing high-end retail merchandise, the release said.
Metro's Organized Retail Theft Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the people responsible and recovering the merchandise.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Organized Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3483, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Crime Stoppers tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment may result in a cash reward.
