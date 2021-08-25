LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a teen girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.
Alania Buehrle, 13, was last seen about 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 near the 6500 block of W. Charleston Boulevard, near Rainbow Boulevard. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and black sandals.
She is described as 5'2" tall, 106 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
Hospitals were asked to check their registries and notify police. Anyone with information on Buehrle's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
