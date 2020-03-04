LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who allegedly stole items from a valley school.
According to a notice sent to parents from American Preparatory Academy, on Feb. 6 at around 3 p.m., a student opened a back door at the school, which allowed the woman to enter the school after hours. It was done innocently by the student, the school notes.
American Preparatory Academy, located near Durango and Sunset, said it became aware of the incident after items were reported missing and it checked the school's cameras.
The school said that it received questions from parents as to why they weren't notified immediately.
"Should this event have been during school hours or should it have involved staff or student safety, families would have been contacted immediately, however that was not the case. As we carefully reviewed the video with the police, it was clear that students or staff were not in danger in this incident," American Preparatory Academy said.
The letter noted that staff wondered at the time if the woman was associated with the school, perhaps a relative or neighbor, as she seemed comfortable coming into school.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-2823. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555.
